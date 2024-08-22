Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.65. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 1,019,416 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
