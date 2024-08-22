Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.65. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 1,019,416 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

