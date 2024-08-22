Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.03

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.15. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 47,565 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
