Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.03

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.15. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 47,565 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

