NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 3%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.89 and last traded at $126.15. Approximately 116,928,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 447,500,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock worth $631,994,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

