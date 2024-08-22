NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.19

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.19 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.14). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 135,691 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NWF Group

NWF Group Price Performance

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The firm has a market cap of £82.81 million, a P/E ratio of 930.56 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Transactions at NWF Group

In other news, insider Amanda Burton purchased 17,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($38,785.63). Insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.