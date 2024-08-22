NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.89

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $42.73. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 20,960 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,148.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.