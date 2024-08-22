Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 6,559 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

