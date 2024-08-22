Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Head-To-Head Review

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royale Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.51 -$1.83 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.48 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.62

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

