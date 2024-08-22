Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.45 and last traded at $56.49. Approximately 3,604,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,147,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.