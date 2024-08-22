OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,742 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $1,659.20.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 9,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,967. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 272.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $82,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

