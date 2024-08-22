OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,742 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $1,659.20.
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.
  • On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.
  • On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 9,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,967. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 272.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $82,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI)

