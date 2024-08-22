Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director John P. Bilbrey Acquires 183,493 Shares

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 183,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $376,160.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 241,593 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Olaplex by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 51.3% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

