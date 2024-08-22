Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

