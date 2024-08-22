Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

