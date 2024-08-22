ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

