Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Onsemi by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 54,464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Onsemi by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Onsemi by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.