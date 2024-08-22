Opera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,546 call options.

NASDAQ OPRA traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

