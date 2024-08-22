Opera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,546 call options.
Opera Price Performance
NASDAQ OPRA traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Opera Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
