OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading 15.6% Higher

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.56 ($0.15). Approximately 1,632,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 353,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.51.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

