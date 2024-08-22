O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,230.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,138.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,073.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,061.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $56,518,687. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

