O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,290.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.63.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,138.16 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,073.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,061.58. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $56,518,687. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

