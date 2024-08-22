Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca Sells 10,266 Shares of Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total transaction of C$28,334.16.
Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39.
Organigram Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:OGI traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$2.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
