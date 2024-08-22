Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane Sells 1,900 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 1,900 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$11,020.00.
Orla Mining Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of TSE:OLA traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
