Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane Sells 1,900 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 1,900 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$11,020.00.

Orla Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:OLA traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.