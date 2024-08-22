OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $8.80-9.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $155.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,974 shares of company stock worth $7,013,780. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

