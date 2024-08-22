OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock worth $7,013,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.