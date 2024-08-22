OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $154.44 and last traded at $154.44, with a volume of 9005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.62.

The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $599,262.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

