Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Up 11.6%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 157,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 142,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

