OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

