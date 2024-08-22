OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Head to Head Survey

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 OUTFRONT Media 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and OUTFRONT Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Net Lease Office Properties presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and OUTFRONT Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $172.53 million 2.60 -$131.75 million N/A N/A OUTFRONT Media $1.84 billion 1.45 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -6.06

Net Lease Office Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OUTFRONT Media.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A OUTFRONT Media -23.38% -72.77% -7.71%

Summary

Net Lease Office Properties beats OUTFRONT Media on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

