Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$53.61 and a 1-year high of C$76.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

