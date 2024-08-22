Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,892 shares of company stock worth $521,725 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.