Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,941,923 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.03%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

