Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,941,923 shares changing hands.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
