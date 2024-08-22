Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading 0% Higher

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92.
About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF
The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.
