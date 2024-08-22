Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

