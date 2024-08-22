Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Evangelos Perros Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $22,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evangelos Perros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGY remained flat at $12.71 during trading hours on Thursday. 45,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,991. The stock has a market cap of $901.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

