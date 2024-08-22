Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Tami Rosen Sells 5,655 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 5,655 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $54,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tami Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $117,967.50.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

