Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 14,452 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 14,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $143,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

