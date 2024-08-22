Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 16,640,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 55,410,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Specifically, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. HSBC upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

