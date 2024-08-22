Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 13,118,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,299,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Specifically, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 271.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

