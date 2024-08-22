Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 72,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,305. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
