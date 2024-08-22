Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Mary Pat Mccarthy Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $359.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.