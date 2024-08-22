Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.49.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $359.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $177,933,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $150,520,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

