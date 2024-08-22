Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $370.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $350.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $359.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.