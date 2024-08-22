Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $376.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $330.00 to $376.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $359.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.90 and its 200-day moving average is $311.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

