Pamela O. Kaufman Buys 2,500 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Pamela O. Kaufman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of LIND opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

