PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Shares Up 9.8%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.
PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.
