Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.77

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and traded as low as $20.31. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 12,331 shares changing hands.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $324.22 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

