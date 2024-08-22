Parex Resources (PXT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Parex Resources (TSE: PXT) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

8/1/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$27.20 to C$23.80.

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

PXT stock opened at C$17.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.57. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$28.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.0484262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

