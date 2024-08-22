Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

