Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY25 guidance at $2.33-$2.43 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

