PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.