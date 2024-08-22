PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

PC Connection Price Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PC Connection

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

