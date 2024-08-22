PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Strong-Buy

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDSB. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDSB opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.91.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

